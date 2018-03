Have your say

Peterborough United’s League One game at Shrewsbury tomorrow (March 3) has been postponed because of snow and ice.

A pitch inspection at the New Meadow was carried out at 9.30am this morning (March 2).

It means new Posh boss Steve Evans’ first match in charge will be a crunch clash against fellow play-off chasers Charlton at the ABAX Stadium on Saturday, March 10.

Posh then have away games at Bury (March 13) and Oxford United (March 17).