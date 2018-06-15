BREAKING NEWS: Peterborough United travel to Championship side in Carabao Cup

Have your say

Peterborough United will travel to Championship side QPR in the first round of the 2018-19 Carabao Cup.

It’s a reunion for Posh with striker Conor Washington who moved to Loftus Road from the ABAX Stadium for £2.5 million in January, 2016. The tie is scheduled for the week commencing August 13.

New QPR boss Steve McClaren.

QPR are managed by former England boss Steve McClaren who replaced Ian Holloway at the end of last season.

Posh have been drawn against QPR twice before in the Football League Cup competition, winning 4-2 in 1968 and losing 4-2 (1-3 away, 1-1 at home) on aggregate in 1990.

Posh last visited Loftus Road for a Championship fixture in September 2009 and drew 1-1 with Aaron Mclean scoring the goal.