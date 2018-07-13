BREAKING NEWS: Peterborough United striker joins local rivals

Peterborough United have today (July 13) sold striker Junior Morias to local rivals Northampton Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 23 year-old was placed on the transfer list at the end of last season after scoring 11 goals in 51 (23 starts) appearances for the club.

Morias joined Posh from St Albans in January 2017 and embarked on a strict fitness regime the following summer to get in shape for a new League One season.

He looked sharp at the start of last season, notably when scoring in a 4-1 win at Northampton and then twice in a 3-2 win over Wigan Athletic.

A serious thigh injury picked up at Oldham September blunted that progress and he scored just twice in the second-half of the season. He didn’t score a goal following Steve Evans’ arrival as manager.

Posh had previously agreed a fee with National League Ebbsfleet, but Morias rejected the move in order to stay in the Football League.

The Peterborough Telegraph believes the fee is in the region of £50k.