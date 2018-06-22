BREAKING NEWS: Peterborough United striker drops into League Two

Have your say

Peterborough United have today (June 22) sold striker Ricky Miller to League Two side Port Vale.

Miller (29) has signed a two-year deal after the clubs agreed an undisclosed fee.

Miller flopped badly at the ABAX Stadium following a high profile move from Dover Athletic last summer.

Miller has endured a tough year on and off the field. He failed to score a single goal for Posh after making just five starts. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Mansfield in League Two scoring just once.

Miller was convicted of a drink driving offence last week.

Port Vale are also expected to take teenage striker Idris Kanu on a season-long loan from Posh.