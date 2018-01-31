BREAKING NEWS: Peterborough United sign million-pound Championship striker late on deadline day and keep hold of star men

Peterborough United have today (January 31) signed Cardiff City striker Omar Bogle on loan until the end of the season.

Bogle (24) only moved to Cardiff from Wigan for £1 million in the summer, but he’s scored just three goals in 12 appearances for the Championship promotion contenders. He’s only started four games.

Bogle scored 38 goals in 78 appearances (62 starts) for Grimsby before moving to Wigan last January for £750,000. He played just 14 times for Wigan in the Championship last season scoring three goals.

It was rumoured that Bogle had been lined up to replace Posh top scorer Jack Marriott who had apparently been the subject of late interest on transfer deadline day from Premier League side Crystal Palace.

But Posh managed to hold on to star men Marriott and Marcus Maddison. They did let striker Ricky Miller join League Two promotion contenders Mansfield on loan until the end of the season and allowed Jordan Nicholson to move to bottom League Two club Barnet on a permanent basis.

Bogle is the third Posh signing of the January transfer window after George Cooper and Joe Ward. They also managed to extend the loan of highly-rated goalkeeper Jonathan Bond until the end of the current campaign.