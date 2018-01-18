BREAKING NEWS: Peterborough United sign Crewe star

Peterborough United have signed highly-rated Crewe winger George Cooper.

Cooper (21) has made 142 appearances for the Railwaymen after graduating from the club’s famous academy set-up.

Cooper has scored 15 goals for Crewe, but only one this season. He has however the most assists in League Two this season with nine.

Cooper has signed a three-year contract after the clubs agreed an undisclosed fee, a ‘serious’ fee which has taken the club’s spending in January over £500k according to Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony. Posh signed winger Joe Ward last week. Star Posh player Marcus Maddison, a transfer target for many clubs, is also a winger.

Posh manager Grant McCann told the official club website: “It is a really good signing for this football club. He can play in a number of different positions. An attacking midfield player is something that we have been looking for and I am delighted to get him.

“He has set a lot of goals up for team-mates at Crewe over the last few years and gives us more competition for places in that area of the pitch. He has had a good grounding at Crewe, can play with both feet, can score goals and is a really good addition for us.”

Cooper will go straight into the Posh squad for the League One game at home to Oldham on Saturday (January 27).