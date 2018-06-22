BREAKING NEWS: Peterborough United sign a young winger

Have your say

Peterborough United have today (June 22) signed young winger Siriki Dembele from Grimsby Town.

Dembele (21) has signed a three-year contract after the clubs agreed an undisclosed fee.

Sriki Dembele. Photo: Joe Dent

He scored four goals in 39 appearances for the Mariners last season. He handed a transfer request into the League Two club in June.

Dembele has played youth football for the Ivory Coast. He was part of Dundee United’s Academy before spending time within the prestigiou Nike Football Academy where Grimsby spotted him.

After a string of impressive performances early in his Grimsby career, Dembele scooped the EFL Young Player of the Month for October, scoring three goals in five appearances during the month.

Dembele is the older brother of Celtic player Karamoko Dembele.

Posh boss Steve Evans said: “I’m delighted we have got Siriki on board. He tormented my Mansfield side last season.

“I’ve tracked him ever since and I’m delighted we managed to get the deal done.”

Dembele added: “I’m really happy it’s all done and now I can look forward to the challenge ahead.

“I can’t wait to get started. It’s a nice training ground, there is a good team here, that like to play attacking football. I just can’t wait to get started.

“Peterborough play good attacking football, which is my style and that was a big factor in me wanting to come here.”

Dembele becomes Posh’s ninth signing of the summer.