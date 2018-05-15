BREAKING NEWS: Peterborough United sign a giant goalkeeper

Peterborough United’s first summer signing is a 6ft 7in goalkeeper.

Aaron Chapman, the winner of the Golden Glove for keeping the most clean sheets in League Two last season, arrives on a two-year contract from Accrington Stanley. He is out of contract on June 30 at Stanley so has not cost Posh a penny.

Chapman is 27 and played little football during spells at Chesterfield, Chester and Bristol Rovers before joining Accrington.

Chapman, who had numerous other offers from League One clubs, was pleased to get the deal done before the summer break and is raring to go for pre-season. “I love football, I have had a little break and to be honest, I am already ready to get back and get started. It is good to get the deal done so early and I can’t wait to help Peterborough with their ambition of getting into the Championship.

“Last season was great with Accrington Stanley. I don’t think many people outside of the club expected us to get promoted, but within the squad and the management team, we felt we had a really good opportunity and it was fantastic to do it in the way that we did. We deserved that promotion.

“When I heard Peterborough were interested, I jumped at the chance. The size of the club, the ambition, it was something that I wanted to be part of. The manager Steve Evans made me feel very welcome and wanted and I am looking forward to meeting my new team-mates. I know Conor O’Malley has done really well and I am looking forward to working with him,

Chapman kept 18 clean sheets in League Two last term and Posh manager Steve Evans was delighted to get the deal done.

Evans said: “He is a young man who was a massive reason why Accrington Stanley are now in League One.

“I have watched him many times. He has a real presence, makes big saves and his distribution is excellent. He will fight with Conor O’Malley for the number one jersey. It is important that we have two permanent goalkeepers. I made it clear to the board when I arrived that I didn’t want a loan goalkeeper, I wanted a permanent one to compete with Conor and this is an excellent signing for us.”