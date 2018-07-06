BREAKING NEWS: Peterborough United sign a centre-back from a League Two club

Peterborough United have signed Crawley Town centre-back Josh Yorweth.

The 23 year-old put pen to paper on a three-year deal today (July 6) after the clubs agreed a fee that will remain undisclosed. Yorweth becomes the 12th signing of the summer for Posh.

New Posh signing Josh Yorweth in action for Crawley.

Yorweth started his career with the Cardiff City academy before moving to Ipswich. He made three League Cup starts for the Tractor Boys, scoring one goal.

Yorweth, who has played for Wales at every level from under 16s to under 21s, moved to Crawley in September 2015 and has made 92 appearances scoring four times.

He could make his Posh debut in tomorrow’s (July 7) friendly at Bedford.