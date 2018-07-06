BREAKING NEWS: Peterborough United set to sign Leeds United defender

Have your say

Peterborough United are set to sign Leeds United left back Tyler Denton on a season-long loan, according to reports in Yorkshire.

Those reports suggest the deal will be completed today (July 6). It would be an 11th summer signing for Posh.

Denton has made just three cup starts for Leeds, scoring one goal in a Football League Cup tie at Luton in 2016.

The 22 year-old spent the first half of last season on loan at League Two side Port Vale, making 21 appearances. The loan was cut short for personal reasons.

Posh sold left-back Andrew Hughes to Preston earlier this summer, but have two players, summer signing Colin Daniel and teenager Lewis Freestone, comfortable in that position.

Posh boss Steve Evans used to manage Leeds.

Posh have so far made no comment, but chairman Darragh MacAnthony has confirmed reports his club made an unsuccessful attempt to sign Doncaster striker John Marquis.