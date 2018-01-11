BREAKING NEWS: Peterborough United reject £4 million bid for striker

Peterborough United have rejected a bid of £4 million for top scorer Jack Marriott.

Posh director of football Barry Fry has told the Peterborough Telegraph Premier League clubs have now joined the race to sign Marriott, the top scoring Englishman in the top four divisions of English football after Spurs star Harry Kane.

But Marriott won’t be leaving on the cheap. Posh believe Marriott is better that Dwight Gayle and Britt Assombalonga who left London Road for £6 million and £5.5 million plus add ons which took the total fees paid to between £7-8 million for each.

It’s well known Marriott has been the subject of transfer interest from Championship clubs attracted by 23 goals so far this season for a 23 year old. Hull, Leeds, Sunderland and Aston Villa are among the clubs to have been linked with a striker who cost just £450,000 to sign from Luton in the summer.#

“We’ve had bids for Jack from three Championship clubs which we’ve rejected,” Fry said. “We have now seen a couple of Premier League clubs enquire about him.

“We have turned down a bid of £4 million because we believe he is better than Conor Washington, Assombalong and Gayle and he’s younger as well.

“We want Jack to stay here and get us back to the Championship and Wembley, but there is a lot of interest in him.

“I don’t believe he is the sort to worry about the interest. He’s a good lad who is grateful for everything our manager Grant McCann has done for him and he wants to do well for us.

“Jack knows if he keeps his form up the club will be successful and he will get his move eventually.”

Unwanted striker Ricky Miller is still being pursued by League Two clubs, but Posh have rejected attempts to take the player on loan.