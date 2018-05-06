BREAKING NEWS: Peterborough United place 13 players on the transfer list including two captains and a couple of fans’ favourites

Peterborough United have made 13 players available for transfer including veteran defender Steven Taylor and club captain Jack Baldwin.

Former skipper Chris Forrester and senior midfielders Anthony Grant and Michael Doughty have also been transfer listed as has popular striker Junior Morias.

Jack Baldwin has been transfer listed by Posh.

The others to be told they can leave Posh are full-back Alex Penny, midfielders Jermaine Anderson, Brad Inman, Adil Nabi, Andrea Borg and forwards Ricky Miller and Morgan Penfold.

Midfielder Callum Chettle has been released after reaching the end of his contract.

Youngsters Idris Kanu, Josh Tibbetts, Lewis Freestone, Sam Cartwright and Matty Stevens have been made available for loan moves.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Bond has returned to Reading after his season-long loan at the ABAX Stadium.

Posh have retained young midfielder Leo Da Silva Lopes.

Posh have retained star men Jack Marriott and Marcus Maddison, but they could both be sold.

The other retained players include teenage midfielder Leo Da Silva.

Retained list: Conor O’Malley, Liam Shephard, Ryan Tafazolli, Andrew Hughes, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Marcus Maddison, George Cooper, Joe Ward, Gwion Edwards, Danny Lloyd, Jack Marriott.

Manager Steve Evans told the official club website: “It has been a long day, but decisions have now been taken. Over the last eight weeks we have analysed in great detail the respective merits of each individual within the first team squad and considered next season’s main objective. Following such a detailed review those decisions have been implemented today.

Posh have retained the services of Danny Lloyd.

“The football club has started negotiations with all the players being kept with 12 months to run on their contracts who still have a part to play. That process will take place to ensure the strategy set previously by our chairman continues.

“Further I acknowledge there will be financial offers for a number of players that I have retained to play a part, but the chairman and the board will have total control over what valuations are placed on them.

“There is a distinct possibility that players may be sold and that again is at the total discretion of the board. However, I need to move forward in the belief that all the players listed by myself as having a part to play will report back for the new season and will do so until such time I am told differently by our chairman.

“In respect of those players placed on the immediate transfer list, each decision has been taken with a real duty of care. They are not part of my plans for next season so it is in the best interests of everyone if they move on. It goes without saying there will be significant interest in a number of them. Some will be subject to transfer fees, but again that is a financial decision taken by the chairman and the board.

Posh are likely to sell Jack Marriott (left) and they want to sell Junior Morias (right).

“A few younger players have been made available for loan. I will take total accountability for where each of those players will be loaned to, as it is of extreme importance they continue their football education at a senior level and return to Posh ready to play a part at first team level. In turn, Barry Fry will take financial responsibility for all the loans.

“My remit when I joined Posh was to give the board of directors and our supporters a team to win promotion. I will not shirk from that challenge. I simply embrace it, so the hard work begins today.

“In my short time here at the football club the evidence deduced clearly demonstrates that the standards applied on and off the pitch have been unacceptable given the investment made by our chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

“Both the infrastructure and playing staff will see further investment by our chairman and new board members as they all retain a burning desire for success here at Posh.

“Each and every pound spent needs to represent value for money, in what will be a very competitive environment next season.

“Everyone here at the football club, from top to bottom will work diligently through the close season to bring together a squad of new players that does the football club and the city proud. The standards will

be set and measured and not only on occasions that suit.

“To conclude I shed tears when Posh were relegated from the Championship at Selhurst Park, and I amongst many outstanding and dedicated individuals within the football club want to take them back to where it, the Posh supporters and this wonderful city, belong, - THE CHAMPIONSHIP!”