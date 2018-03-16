BREAKING NEWS: Peterborough United pay compensation to Mansfield for Steve Evans and Oldfield leaves the ABAX Stadium

Have your say

Peterborough United have paid compensation to Manfield Town after manager Steve Evans made the move from The Stags to the ABAX Stadium last month.

The Peterborough Telegraph understands the undisclosed fee is a six-figure sum around the £100,000 mark.

David Oldfield has left Posh.

Posh have yet to comment, but have now confirmed David Oldfield has left the club. Oldfield was assistant manager to former Posh boss Grant McCann.

Posh sacked previous boss McCann on February 25. Evans quit Mansfield, despite leading the club to the verge of the automatic promotion places, two days later and was named as Posh boss on February 28.

Posh and Evans originally claimed McCann’s sacking and Evans’ arrival were unconnected. Evans insisted he quit Mansfield to take up a post abroad, but Posh then pounced when hearing of his availability.

Posh have won both matches under the management of Evans to move into the League One play-off places.