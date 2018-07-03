BREAKING NEWS: Peterborough United midfielder leaves the ABAX Stadium by mutual consent

Have your say

Peterborough United midfielder Bradden Inman has left the club by mutual consent.

Inman has agreed to rip up his contract at the ABAx Stadium and become a free agent. League One rivals Rochdale remain interested in signing a player who spent last season on loan at Spotland.

Inman moved to Posh from Crewe in June, 2016, but suffered an injury that summer and failed to make an impact at first-team level. The 26 year-old started just five games before he was allowed to leave on a season-long loan.

Inman scored eight games for Dale last season in 47 appearances (31 starts).