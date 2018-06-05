BREAKING NEWS: Peterborough United midfielder completes his move to Aberdeen

Have your say

Midfielder Chris Forrester has finally completed his transfer from Peterborough United to Scottish Premier Division side Aberdeen.

The Peterborough Telegraph first revealed Aberdeen’s interest in the 25-year-old Irishman last month.

Chris Forrester in action for Posh.

Forrester has signed a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee believed to be in the region of £200,000.

Forrester moved to Posh from Irish League side St Pat’s Athletic for a nominal fee in August 2015 and was an instant hit at the ABAX Stadium.

Unfortunately his form tailed off in his last 18 months at the club.

Forrester scored six times in 129 appearances for Posh. He can look forward to European football with Aberdeen.