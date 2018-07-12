BREAKING NEWS: Peterborough United manager confirms interest in League One striker

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans has confirmed an interest in Bradford City centre-forward Charlie Wyke.

A newspaper article from the Bradford Telegraph & Argus suggests Posh made a bid of £500k.

Evans insists he is unaware of a bid being made, but admitted the 25 year-old is on his list of targets. Posh are keen to sign more strikers as last season’s top scorer Jack Marriott is expected to leave the club soon.

Evans said: “I like Wyke. I was interested in signing him when he was at Carlisle. The club have my list of targets and Wyke is on it, but I haven’t been told any bid being made.”

Posh are certainly in the market for a target man striker. Wyke is a powerfully-built forward. Director of football Barry Fry revealed this week a £1 million bid for Cheltenham forward Mo Eisa had been rejected by the League Two club.

Wyke is out of contract at the end of next season when he could leave Valley Parade for nothing.

He has scored 23 goals in 62 appearances for the Bantams - 16 of them last season - since moving from Carlisle on transfer deadline day in January, 2017. He scored a goal every other game for the Cumbrians.

Bolton are also keen on Wyke and other Championship clubs are believed to be keeping tabs on the situation.

A club source at Valley Parade told the Telegraph & Argus said: “We were prepared for there to be interest in Charlie with him only having a year (remaining) on his contract. We have now received inquiries and an offer for him.”