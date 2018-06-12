BREAKING NEWS: Peterborough United make a bid for a right back

Director of football Barry Fry has confirmed Peterborough United have made a bid for Ross County right-back Jason Naismith.

Reports in Scotland this morning (July 12) suggest Ross County have accepted an offer of £250,000, but that Posh face competition from Scottish Premier Division side Aberdeen who have made a cash-plus player offer to keep Naismith north of the border.

Fry said: “We have made a bid for Naismith, but I have not been told it’s been accepted. If it has that’s good news and hopefully the player will come down to us.

“I spoke to their chairman and made an offer. He was due to get back to me when he returned from holiday. The player has also been on holiday so no transfer talks have yet been set.

“Our manager is very keen on Naismith. He’s been speaking about him for a while.”

Naismith (23) has made 174 appearances in Scottish football for St Mirren, Morton and Cowdenbeath as well as Ross County, who were relegated last season.

Naismith has made appearances for Scotland at every level from under 17 to under 21.