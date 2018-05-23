BREAKING NEWS: Peterborough United introduce a 12-game season ticket

Have your say

Peterborough United have introduced a 12-game flexi-ticket for next season.

The club listened to feedback from supporters and came up with a plan to accommodate fans who can’t commit to a full season ticket.

Fans can use the tickets for any 12 home games in the League One season. There will also be loyalty points and some priority on tickets for big cup matches.

Season tickets still offer the best value, but the flexi-ticket offers savings of upto £8 per game in the stands and £7 per game on the terrace.

The 12-game ticket can work out at £20 (seats) and £17 (terrace) per game.

There are early bird prices on the flexi ticket available until June 30. Discounts are available for seniors (over 60s), and 12-22 year-olds.

Posh had sold 3,000 season tickets at the start of this week, 150 more than at this stage last year.

The League One fixtures for the 2018-19 season will be released on Thursday, June 21.

FLEXI-TICKET PRICES

Seating To June 30 (saving per match) From July 1 (saving per match)

Adult £240 (£8) £252 (£7)

Seniors £180 (£8) £192 (£7)

Under 22s £144 (£7) £156 (£6)

Under 18s £84 (£4) £96 (£3)

Under 12s £48 (£4) £60 (£3)

Terrace

Adult £204 (£7) £216 (£6)

Seniors £144 (£7) £156 (£6)

Under 22s £108 (£6) £120 (£5)

Under 18s £72 (£5) £84 (£4).