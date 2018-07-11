BREAKING NEWS: Peterborough United have a million-pound bid for a striker rejected and two players turn down the chance to leave the ABAX Stadium

Peterborough United had a million-pound bid for Cheltenham striker Mo Eisa rejected, the Peterborough Telegraph can reveal.

Posh interest in a big striker who scored 25 goals in 50 appearances for the League Two has been well documented, but today (July 11) director of football Barry Fry revealed the size of the club’s unsuccessful bid.

Posh midfielder Anthony Grant has turned down a move to Shrewsbury.

It’s now expected Eisa (23) will move to a Championship club.

Fry said: “We bid a million pound for Eisa and we couldn’t believe it when it was turned down, but his agent said he has a Championship club interested so good luck to him.

“We’ve been chasing Eisa since he ran us ragged in a friendly last summer, but we haven’t managed to pull it off. We should have brought him back with us after the game in Cheltenham.

“It’s been a difficult market recently. We have lodged several bids for several players, but nothing is moving. The manager wants more players and we are trying our best for him.

“I’d have thought with the transfer window closing earlier this season clubs would have got on with their business. Many clubs have to sell before they can buy and others are struggling with financial fairplay, but we are in the market for new players.”

Fry also revealed striker Junior Morias has turned down the chance to join Ebbsfleet and that Anthony Grant has turned down a move to League One rivals Shrewsbury. Fees had been agreed with both clubs.

“Junior wants to stay in the Football League,” Fry stated. “That’s understnadable, but the League clubs who wanted him - Crawley. Northampton and Stevenage - wanted to take him for nothing and that isn’t happening.

“Anthony turned down Shrewsbury after (former Posh boss) Grant McCann suggested he wanted to take him to Doncaster, but I don’t think the Doncaster board will agree to the fee we wanted.”