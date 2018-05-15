BREAKING NEWS: Peterborough United goalkeeper set for Celtic

Have your say

Peterborough United goalkeeper Conor O’Malley has been included in an Ireland squad to take on Celtic in a testimonial match at Parkhead on Sunday (May 20).

O’Malley is uncapped by Ireland at any level. The 23 year-old joined Posh from Irish League club St Patrick’s Athletic last summer and made 14 first-team appearances last season.

O’Malley had been named in a 40-man provisional squad for forthcoming friendly internationals against France and the USA.

The testimonial match is for Celtic skipper Scott Brown.