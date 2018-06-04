BREAKING NEWS: Peterborough United finally get their man as new striker wants to follow in Jack Marriott’s footsteps

Peterborough United have today (June 4) completed the transfer of Stevenage striker Matt Godden on a three-year deal.

The transfer, first revealed in the Peterborough Telegraph, looked like it had fallen through because of a failure to agree personal terms.

Matt Godden (right) in action for Stevenage.

But the deal was resurrected on Friday (June 1). It’s understood Posh did not amend their original contract offer to a 26 year-old striker who scored 35 goals in 87 appearances for Stevenage.

The transfer fee for a player with a year left on his Stevenage contract will remain undisclosed.

Posh boss Steve Evans, who has described Godden as the natural successor to Jack Marriott, said: “I am absolutely delighted. Matt is a young man who, without a shadow of a doubt, will score goals for Peterborough United. We have had meetings with him and his representative many times over the last few weeks and as everyone knows, it looked like it had fallen through, but perseverance sometimes is the order of the day and I spoke with Matt on Friday and it was brilliant, we just talked about football.

“I told him to go home and have a chat with his family and see what he thought and I was absolutely delighted to get a call from Matty soon afterwards saying that if we still wanted him, he would be thrilled to sign.

“There is nothing more satisfying than when a player calls you up and says he wants to sign for football reasons. He wants to be the next goalscorer for Peterborough United, whether that be with Jack Marriott or without him. He is good mates with Alex Woodyard so there will be a familiar face when he walks through the door for pre-season. I am really pleased and look forward to working with him.”

Godden revealed Posh legend Aaron Mclean gave a glowing reference of the football club after the pair worked together at Ebbsfleet. He had no hesitation in agreeing the deal with Posh once he had spoken with his partner and family. The reputation Posh have with developing strikers was a big factor in his decision to move to the ABAX Stadium.

Godden said: “I had a good chat with my family and partner and decided that with what has gone on at this football club with strikers in the past, it is a move that I couldn’t turn down. We have got the deal over the line and I am delighted. I just want to help the club to go places and score some goals. I can’t wait to get started,” Godden becomes the sixth Posh signing since the conclusion of the 2017-18 campaign with goalkeeper Aaron Chapman, defenders Rhys Bennett and Colin Daniel and midfield duo Mark O’Hara and Alex Woodyard all committing their futures to the football club.

Marriott is expected to leave Posh in a multi-million pound deal after a 33-goal season at the ABAX Stadium.