BREAKING NEWS: Peterborough United complete signing of Imps midfielder

Peterborough United have completed the signing of highly-rated midfielder Alex Woodyard from Lincoln City, as predicted by the Peterborough Telegraph earlier today (May 30).

Chairman Darragh McAnthony revealed Posh have been chasing the combative player for two seasons. He believes this will prove to be a key signing as Posh chase promotion from League One next season.

Lincoln didn’t want to lose a player who has made 107 appearances in two seasons, but Posh met a release clause believed to be in the region of £225,000. Woodyard has signed a two-year deal with an option for a third year.

MacAnthony said: “This is a player who does all the dirty work in front of the back four. He chases everything, tackles non-stop, covers every blade of grass, and can make tackles like the famous James Weslowski one against MK Dons in the League One play-off semi-final.

“He will perform such an important role for the team. He’s another promotion winner and we beat nine other clubs, including from the Championship, who had also matched the fee Lincoln wanted. This was an important signing.

Woodyard (25) followed Lincoln manager Danny Cowley from Braintree two seasons ago and starred in their National League title campaign of 2016-17 as well as their run to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Woodyard, who started his career at Southend before drifting into non league, made 56 appearances for Lincoln last season, scoring twice, both in the same League Two fixture against Carlisle in August.

Luton triggered the release clause in January, but Woodyard opted to stay at Lincoln. The Hatters have since been promoted to League One and they are believed to have rekindled their interest without success.

Woodyard is the fifth Posh signing of the summer after goalkeeper Aaron Chapman, defenders Rhys Bennett and Colin Daniel and midfielder Mark O’Hara.