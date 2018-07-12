BREAKING NEWS: Peterborough United bid for a League One striker

Peterborough United have reportedly made a bid for Bradford City centre-forward Charlie Wyke.

A newspaper article from the Bradford Telegraph & Argus suggests the bid was in the region of £500k.

Posh are in the market for a target man striker and director of football Barry Fry revealed a £1 million bid for Cheltenham forward Mo Eisa had been rejected by the League Two club.

Wyke is out of contract at the end of next season when the 25 year-old could leave Valley Parade for nothing.

He has scored 23 goals in 62 appearances for the Bantams - 16 of them last season - since moving from Carlisle on transfer deadline day in January, 2017. He scored a goal every other game for the Cumbrians.

Bolton are also keen on Wyke and other Championship clubs are believed to be keeping tabs on the situation.

A club source at Valley Parade told the Telegraph & Argus said: “We were prepared for there to be interest in Charlie with him only having a year (remaining) on his contract. We have now received inquiries and an offer for him.”

Fry and Posh boss Steve Evans have yet to respond to a request for a comment by the Peterborough Telegraph. They are having a transfer pow-wow with chairman Darragh MacAnthony this morning.