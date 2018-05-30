BREAKING NEWS: Peterborough United are linked with an Imps star

Peterborough United have been linked with Lincoln City midfielder Alex Woodyard.

The Imps are resigned to losing one of their key men thanks to a release clause believed to be in the region of £200k.

Alex Woodyard (left) in action for Lincoln against Luton.

Several League One clubs are believed to be tracking the player including Posh.

Woodyard (25) followed Lincoln manager Danny Cowley from Braintree two seasons ago and starred in their National League title campaign of 2016-17 as well as their run to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Woodyard, who started his career at Southend before drifting into non league, made 56 appearances for Lincoln last season, scoring twice, both in the same League Two fixture against Carlisle in August.

Luton triggered the release clause in January, but Woodyard opted to stay at Lincoln. The Hatters have since been promoted to League One and they are believed to have rekindled their interest.

Posh manager Steve Evans and director of football Barry Fry were unavailable for comment this morning.

Yesterday Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony stated there had been no contact with Lincoln about players.