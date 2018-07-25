BREAKING NEWS: Peterborough United agree to sell star striker to Derby County

Peterborough United have agreed a transfer fee with Championship side Derby County for star striker Jack Marriott.

Marriott will sign for the Rams once he has agreed personal terms and passed a medical. The transfer fee will remain undisclosed, but it’s likely to be in the region of £5 million.

Jack Marriott celebrates a Posh goal.

Posh issued a brief statement today (July 25) which read: ‘Peterborough United can confirm that the club have agreed an undisclosed fee with Derby County for the transfer of striker Jack Marriott.

‘The 23-year-old will now discuss personal terms and undertake a medical.’

Marriott was pulled out of last night’s friendly at Gainsborough at the last minute leading to speculation he was on the move. Derby had previously seen three bids for a striker who scored 33 goals last season rejected.

Whatever the exact fee it will represent a huge Posh profit on a player they paid £450,000 to Luton Town for last summer. At the time it was seen as a big gamble on a player who wasn’t a regular in the League Two side’s starting line-up.

Jack Marriott scores for Posh.

Posh director of football Barry Fry said: “It’s taken three and a half weeks to get this deal sorted. Ideally we would have done it earlier, but the fee is agreed now and good luck to Jack as he deserves a chance in the Championship. The medical will be a formality I’m sure and I can’t see personal terms being an issue.”

Anything over £3.5 million would be the third highest transfer payment received in Posh history behind strikers Dwight Gayle (£6 million) and Britt Assombalonga (£5.5 million).

Posh have also agreed to let young striker Morgan Penfold move on loan to non-league Grantham until January.