BREAKING NEWS: Penny to make Premier League move and the latest on Peterborough United star Jack Marriott

Peterborough United have agreed to sell defender Alex Penny to Scottish Premier League side Hamilton Academicals.

The 21-year-old will complete the move when the transfer window opens in Scotland on Saturday (June 9).

Posh striker Jack Marriott remains a man in demand.

Penny only joined Posh last season from National North side Nuneaton and made 11 appearances.

He is a graduate of England and Leicester star Jamie Vardy’s Academy.

Posh director of football Barry Fry delivered the news to the Peterborough Telegraph from the Football League chairman’s conference in Portugal.

He also gave the latest lowdown on the future of Posh striker Jack Marriott, suggesting the 33-goal striker could yet stay at the ABAX Stadium.

Bookmakers suspended betting on Marriott’s destination this week after receiving a flurry of wagers on Championship clubs Bristol City and Nottingham Forest, but Fry insists they have acted hastily.

“Eight clubs are chasing Jack, but I still haven’t received a bid worthy of taking to the board of directors,” Fry said.

“It’s not a problem. We are prepared to keep Jack if we don’t get a good enough offer. We are prepared to sell him, but not because we have to for financial reasons.”

Posh expect a fee in excess of their club record sale of £6 million from Crystal Palace for striker Dwight Gayle in 2013.

Posh this week raked in a surprise million pound transfer fee from Championship side Wigan for teenage midfielder Leo Da Silva Lopes.