BREAKING NEWS: McCann the new Doncaster Rovers manager

Doncaster Rovers have appointed Grant McCann as their new manager.

The former Peterborough United boss (38) will take charge of his first training session tomorrow (June 28).

McCann replaces another former Posh boss Darren Ferguson, who parted company with the League One club earlier this month.

Doncaster chairman David Blunt said: “We were impressed with the standard of candidates for the role, and put the shortlisted people through a rigorous selection process.

“Grant was our first choice as manager as soon as we had completed the interviews, having displayed a real passion for taking on the role and showing how he can lead the club into play-off contention.

“He is one of the most promising young coaches in football, which was shown in his time at Peterborough. His win ratio at Peterborough was 40 per cent, which was particularly impressive for his first role in management.”

McCann said: “I cannot wait to get started, Doncaster are a club with real potential and ambition, and after meeting the chairman and chief executive am confident we can work together to get the club into the Championship and stay there.

“We have the makings of a successful season, with a good squad of players and backroom staff already in place to provide the foundations. Rovers are renowned in football as leaders off the pitch for our community and fan engagement work, and I am really excited to join a club with such a culture.”

McCann was replaced after 22 months in charge at the ABAX Stadium with Posh in tenth position in League One and just six points outside of the League One play-offs.