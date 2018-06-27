BREAKING NEWS: McCann the big favourite for Doncaster job

Doncaster Rovers are believed to be on the verge of announcing Grant McCann as their new manager.

According to reports, the former Peterborough United boss is the overwhelming favourite for the vacant role after three candidates were handed second interviews by Rovers on Monday.

He was one of them along with former Bradford City chief Stuart McCall and ex-Wigan Athletic and Chesterfield manager Gary Caldwell.

The Rovers hierarchy held further talks with the individual yesterday and that was believed to have been McCann.

McCann (36), the bookmakers favourite for the position, was previously linked with the vacant positions at Rovers’ League One rivals Bradford City and Barnsley earlier this summer.

The Northern Irishman was replaced after 22 months in charge at the ABAX Stadium with Posh in tenth position in League One and just six points outside of the League One play-offs.