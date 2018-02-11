BREAKING NEWS: McCann appeals to Peterborough United fans: ‘we need you more than ever’

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann has urged the club’s fans to play their part in the club’s push for the League One play-offs.

Posh, and close to 500 travelling fans who braved awful weather conditions, suffered disappointment yesterday (February 10) as Gillingham grabbed a draw with a goal in second-half added time.

The 1-1 draw left Posh in ninth place and five points outside the top six ahead of a tough game against fifth-placed Scunthorpe at the ABAX Stadium on Tuesday (February 13).

And today McCann took to Twitter (@grantmccann11) to rally the club’s supporters.

McCann said: “Haven’t said much on here in recent months as social media can be a dark place, win, lose or draw. “What I know is we are nothing if we all don’t stick together and have a real push at promotion.

“My staff and players will work tirelessly to try and make it happen. No-one said it would be easy or a smooth ride (this is Posh, we always do it the hard way).

“You fans will play the biggest part in where we finish. We need you more than ever. There are 16 games to go and it’s all to play for.

“We really appreciate your support and your continued support.”