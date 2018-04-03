BREAKING NEWS: Marriott honoured by team-of-the-year selection, Freestone and Maddison also up for EFL awards

Have your say

Peterborough United top scorer Jack Marriott has been honoured by selection to the League One team-of-the-year.

The team is picked by fellow professionals and Marriott’s 31 goals this season (25 in League One) earned him his place in the select XI.

Marcus Maddison's spectacular goal for Posh against Shrewsbury.

Marriott (23) is also on a shortlist of three for the League One player of the year alongside Wigan’s Nick Powell and Blackburn’s Bradley Dack.

Top three Blackburn (3), Wigan (4) and Shrewsbury (2) provided nine of the players. Graham Carey of Plymouth was also selected.

Paul Hurst of surprise package Shrewsbury was nominated as the team’s manager.

Posh teenager Lewis Freestone has made the final three in the League One apprentice of the year competition. He is up against Southend’s Dru Yearwood and Anthony Hartigan of AFC Wimbledon.

Posh teenager Lewis Freestone is on a shortlist of three for League One apprentice of the year.

Marcus Maddison’s omission from the team of the year has raised a few Posh eyebrows, but he is now in the final five in the race to be named as winner of goal-of-the-season for his spectacular strike against Shrewsbury in October.

Tha audience at the English Football League awards at the London Hilton on April 15 will vote for the winning goal.

Maddison’s rivals are Graham Carey (Plymouth), Olly Lee (luton), Aiden O’Brien (Millwall) and Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday).

Former Posh player Michael Bostwick (Lincoln) was named in the League Two team of the year.

League One team of the year:

4-5-1

David Raya (Blackburn)

Nathan Byrne (Wigan), Dan Burn (Wigan), Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn).

Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury), Sam Morsy (Wigan), Bradley Dack (Blackburn), Nick Powell (Wigan), Graham Carey (Plymouth).

Jack Marriott (Posh).

Manager: Paul Hurst (Shrewsbury).