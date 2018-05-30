BREAKING NEWS: League Two side linked to Peterborough United pair

Have your say

The Peterborough Telegraph understands League Two side Port Vale are chasing Peterborough United strikers Junior Morias and Ricky Miller.

The Posh pair were transfer listed at the end of last season.

Ricky Miller shoots at goal for Posh.

Morias started last season well, but a serious thigh injury stopped him in his tracks. He ended up with seven goals.

Miller proved to be a poor Posh signing last summer thanks to a long early-season suspension and some personal issues. He finished the season on loan at League Two side Mansfield having been taken there by current Posh boss Steve Evans.

Miller scored one goal for Mansfield, but none for Posh.

Posh midfielder Chris Forrester is expected to complete a transfer to Scottish Premier League side Aberdeen soon. The Scottish club have ended their interest in Posh centre-back Jack Baldwin.