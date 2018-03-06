BREAKING NEWS: International call-ups for Peterborough United pair

Have your say

Peterborough United midfielder Leo Da Silva Lopes has won his first international call-up.

The 19 year-old has been selected for the Portugal Under 20 squad to play in European Elite League games against Germany and England later this month.

Andrea Borg (right) has been selected for the Malta Under 21 squad.

The game against Germany will take place in Coimbra, Portugal on March 22. The England match is an away game at a venue to be decided on March 27.

And Posh youngster Andrea Borg has been selected for the Malta Under 21 squad to play against Switzerland (friendly) and Turkey (European Championship qualifier) later this month.

Da Silva Lopes was born in Lisbon, Portugal before arriving in Peterborough as a 12 year-old. Posh spotted him playing for Powerleague Under 14s in the Peterborough & District Junior Alliance League.

Da Silva Lopes has already made 98 Posh first-team appearances and scored four goals.

He would be expected to miss the League One home match with Bristol Rovers on March 24.

Borg has made four Posh appearances (one start), but only one brief substitute appearance this season in the FA Cup hammering at the hands of Leicester City.