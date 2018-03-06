BREAKING NEWS: International call-up for Leo

Have your say

Peterborough United midfielder Leo Da Silva Lopes has won his first international call-up.

The 19 year-old has been selected for the Portugal Under 20 squad to play in European Elite League games against Germany and England later this month.

The game against Germany will take place in Coimbra, Portugal on March 22. The England match is an away game at a venue to be decided on March 27.

Da Silva Lopes was born in Lisbon, Portugal before arriving in Peterborough as a 12 year-old. Posh spotted him playing for Powerleague Under 14s in the Peterborough & District Junior Alliance League.

Da Silva Lopes has already made 98 Posh appearances and scored four goals.

He would be expected to miss the League One home match with Bristol Rovers on March 24.