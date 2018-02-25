BREAKING NEWS: Grant McCann sacked as Peterborough United manager

Peterborough United have tonight (February 25) sacked manager Grant McCann.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony made the decision reluctantly this evening to try and give a fading League One promotion push a boost.

MacAnthony said: “I love Grant, he is a legend of this football club and always will be, but it has not quite happened in management for him here and it was the right time to part ways. I thank him for all his efforts and wish him and his family the very best in the future.

Director of Football Barry Fry added: “Grant has worked morning, afternoon and night on behalf of the football club. There is such a thin line between success and failure. There have been many decisions that have gone against us this season and we would certainly be in a better position in the league had they gone in our favour.

“His work ethic has been second to none and I would have absolutely no hesitation in recommending him for any job at any other club. I would like to thank Grant for his magnificent service to Peterborough United Football Club.”

The club will be making no further comment.

Posh are 10th in League One, six points outside the play-off places. They are due to host Walsall on Tuesday (February 27), a game already in doubt because of expected bad weather.

McCann’s assistant David Oldfield will be in caretaker charge of that game if it goes ahead.