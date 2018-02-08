BREAKING NEWS: Grant McCann linked with a job in the Championship

Have your say

Peterborough United boss Grant McCann has today (February 8) been linked with the vacant manager’s job at Barnsley.

McCann is a former Barnsley player. Paul Heckingbottom quit the Barnsley manager’s post earlier this week to take over at Championship rivals Leeds United.

According to a report in the Telegraph, McCann fits the Barnsley bill of a coach capable of improving young players.

McCann’s season-and-a-half as Posh manager has earned mixed reviews. It’s thought his job at the ABAX Stadium will be under threat if he fails to steer his current side into the League One play-offs.

Multiple League One-promotion-winning manager Simon Grayson and Lincoln’s emerging boss Danny Cowley are other managers of interest to Barnsley who have placed their under 23 manager Paul Harsley in temporary charge.

Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy, another former Barnsley player, is 4/5 favourite to take over Barnsley. McCann is not listed.