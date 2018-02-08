BREAKING NEWS: Grant McCann flattered by Barnsley link, but he loves it at Peterborough United

Manager Grant McCann admits he is flattered to be linked with a job with Championship club Barnsley, but he insists he is happy at Peterborough United.

McCann, a former Barnsley player, is third favourite to become the next manager of the Tykes, but he has no idea where the link came from.

Posh have had no official approach from Barnsley and nor do they expect one. A report linking McCann to Barnsley appeared in the Telegraph newspaper earlier this week.

McCann said: “It’s nice to get my name mentioned in a report about a Championship vacancy, but I am fully focused on Peterborough United. I love it here and we are used to dealing with speculation. It’s wtare off a duck’s back really.”

Posh are ninth in League One after conceding an injury time equaliser ay Gillingham today (February 10), five points off the top six.

According to the report in the Telegraph, McCann fits the Barnsley bill of a coach capable of improving young players.

McCann’s season-and-a-half as Posh manager has earned mixed reviews. It’s thought his job at the ABAX Stadium will be under threat if he fails to steer his current side into the League One play-offs.

Multiple League One-promotion-winning manager Simon Grayson and Lincoln’s emerging boss Danny Cowley are other managers of interest to Barnsley, although the latter has ruled himself out of the running.

Barnsley, who have placed their under 23 manager Paul Harsley in temporary charge, claim to have received ‘100s’ of applicants and expect to make a decision on a new boss before they play Burton Albion on February 20.