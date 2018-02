Have your say

Forgotten Peterborough United midfielder Adil Nabi has joined National League North side Nuneaton Borough on loan until the end of the season.

Nabi has started just six matches for Posh since joining on a free transfer from West Brom in January, 2016.

The 23 year-old hasn’t appeared in a Posh match since the ‘dead’ Checkatrade Trophy game at Barnet in November, 2016, 14 months ago. Nabi still has 18 months on his Posh contract to run.

He joins a Nuneaton side battling against relegation.