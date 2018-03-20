BREAKING NEWS: Cobblers game is all ticket

The big derby match against Northampton at the ABAX Stadium on Easter Monday (April 2) is ALL TICKET for Posh fans.

Tickets are available at www.theposhtickets.com, via the Ticketmaster hotline 0844 847 1934 (calls cost 7ppm plus your network access fee) and in person at the ABAX Stadium Box Office.

The football club would like to inform supporters that the Ticket Office and Club Shop will be open from 9am until 5pm on Good Friday, but the rest of the offices will be closed. The Ticket Office and Shop will be open on Easter Saturday from 10am until 3pm. The offices, shop and ticket office will be closed on Tuesday 3rd April.