BRADFORD CITY V PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh will try and secure an FA Cup trip to the Riverside

Have your say

Peterborough United visit Bradford City for an FA Cup second round replay tonight (November 11, 7.45pm)

The sides drew 2-2 at the ABAX Stadium 10 days ago after Posh threw away a two-goal lead with six minutes to go.

The winners tonight will play Championship side Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium in the third round on Saturday. January 5.

Extra time and penalties will be used to determine the winner tonight if required.

Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.