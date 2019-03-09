BRADFORD CITY v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh unchanged, Jermaine Anderson makes full Bradford debut against his old club

Have your say

Peterborough United have named an unchanged side for their League One game at Bradford City today (March 9).

Posh boss Darren Ferguson has resisted the temptation to switch goalkeepers and to recall striker Ivan Toney, a player who has scored five goals in three outings against Bradford this season. Toney is on the substitutes’ bench.

Former Posh midfielder Jermaine Anderson makes his full debut for Bradford.

Posh are a point and a place outside a coveted top six spot, but they will have to beware a ‘new manager bounce’ as next-to-bottom Bradford have installed Gary Bowyer as first-team boss ahead of this game.

Matt Godden scored twice in last weekend’s 4-2 win over Wycombe after replacing Toney.

Posh: Conor O’Malley, Jason Naismith, Ben White, Ryan Tafazolli, Joe Ward, Daniel Lafferty, Alex Woodyard, Callum Cooke, Lee Tomlin, Marcus Maddison, Matt Godden. Substitutes: Ivan Toney, Aaron Chapman, Louis Reed, Tyler Denton, George Cooper, Matt Stevens, Rhys Bennett.

Bradford: Richard O’Donnell, Kelvin Mellor, Anthony O’Connor, Nat Knight-Percival, Jacob Butterfield, Hope Akpan, Calum Woods, Jermaine Anderson, Lewis O’Brien, David Ball, Eoin Doyle. Substitutes: Ben Wilson, Adam Chicksen, Jack Payne, George Miller, Billy Clarke, Paul Caddis, Jake Maltby.

Referee: Matthew Donohoe.

