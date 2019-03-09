BRADFORD CITY v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh must be wary of a ‘new manager bounce’

Have your say

Peterborough United’s push for a League One play-off place takes them to struggling Bradford City today (March 9, 3pm).

Posh are a point and a place outside a coveted top six spot, but they will have to beware a ‘new manager bounce’ as next-to-bottom City have installed Gary Bowyer as first-team boss ahead of this game.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson has one major selection dilemma and that’s whether or not to recall striker Ivan Toney after his one-match suspension. Matt Godden scored twice in last weekend’s 4-2 win over Wycombe after replacing Toney, but Toney bagged an FA Cup hat-trick at Bradford earlier this season.

Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.