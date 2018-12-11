BRADFORD CITY v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: O’Malley in goal as Posh make three changes for FA Cup tie

Have your say

Peterborough United have made three changes to their starting line-up for the second round FA Cup replay at Bradford City tonight (November 11, 7.45pm)

Goalkeeper Conor O’Malley, midfielder Mark O’Hara and striker Jason Cummings all play with Aaron Chapman, Louis Reed and Matt Godden dropping to the substitutes bench.

Former Posh defender Nat Knight-Percival returns for City after serving a three-game suspension.

The sides drew 2-2 at the ABAX Stadium 10 days ago after Posh threw away a two-goal lead with six minutes to go.

The winners tonight will play Championship side Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium in the third round on Saturday.

January 5.

Extra time and penalties will be used to determine the winner tonight if required.

Posh: Conor O’Malley, Joe Ward, Colin Daniel, Ryan Tafazolli, Rhys Bennett, Alex Woodyard, Mark O’Hara, Marcus Maddison, Siriki Dembele, Ivan Toney, Jason Cummings. Substitutes: Aaron Chapman, Jason Naismith, Louis Reed, Tyler Denton, Jamie Walker, George Cooper, Matt Godden.

Bradford City: Ben Wilson, Adam Chicksen, Kelvin Mellor, Anthony O’Connor, Paul Caddis, Nat Knight-Percival, Lewis O’Brien, Hope Akpan, George Miller, David Ball, Jack Payne. Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Ryan McGowan, Eoin Doyle, Kai Bruenker, Connor Wood, Luca Colville, Karl Henry.

Referee: Ross Joyce.

Alan Swann is at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.