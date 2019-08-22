Boyd wants to feel the noise from the Peterborough United faithful at Stadium MK

George Boyd has called on the Posh faithful to travel in big numbers to inspire the team in Saturday’s big Sky Bet League One clash with old rivals Milton Keynes Dons.

Peterborough go to Stadium MK on a high following Tuesday night’s 2-0 win at Southend United.

Boyd is confident he and his team-mates can build on that result, and he is looking forward to relishing a big-match atmosphere this weekend.

“We always take a great support to Milton Keynes, and hopefully that is the case on Saturday,” said Boyd.

“The win on Tuesday will help that, and hopefully the fans will come out and support us.

“The rivalry is still there, and we will be going out to get the three points.”

Boyd returned to the Posh in the summer after six years away, and the 33 year-old says he delighted to be back in the city.

“I am loving every minute of it,” he said. “I love coming into training every day, the games, and it has just been a joy.”

Boyd has started all five of Posh’s game so far this season, and was delighted the team broke their duck with that win at Roots Hall on Tuesday, although he felt it was only a matter of time.

“It’s a huge win for us, and I think we have been getting better with every game we’ve played so far,” said Boyd.

“Southend is a difficult place to go, so to get a clean sheet and score two wonderful goals is great, and Marcus’s (Maddison) assists were fantastic.”

After two opening defeats, Posh stopped the rot when they claimed a 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town at the weekend before seeing off Southend.

Boyd is now expecting the new-look team to really click into gear.

“The squad is there and it is exciting times,” he said.

“We have had nine or 10 players come into the building over the summer, so it is always going to take time, but as a team we are feeling strong.

“Tuesday was a dominant performance, and if you are going to go and win titles these are the games that you go into, get the clean sheets and the big wins.”