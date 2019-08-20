Boss Ferguson confident Peterborough United can claim first win as they head to struggling Southend

Boss Darren Ferguson believes Peterborough United can claim their first win of the Sky Bet League One season at Southend United on Tuesday night - providing they match the performance levels from Saturday's 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town.

Aside from the sloppy defending that allowed Ipswich to score early and very late in the game, Ferguson was delighted with his team's showing at The Weston Homes Stadium.

The result saw Posh claim their first point of the season, and now they go in search of that first win against a Southend side that have lost their opening three games, and were hammered 4-0 at Lincoln City at the weekend.

Kevin Bond's team have also lost to Blackpool and Coventry City so far, but Ferguson isn't reading too much into their form, insisting it is all about what Posh produce.

"I feel it is always going to be about the level of performance we get to," said the Peterborough manager.

"I feel if we get similar to what we produced on Saturday, obviously cutting out the errors, on a consistent basis then I do feel we will start winning games.

"The main focus will be on our performance, the energy levels we put into it.

"Southend have not started the season great, but neither have we.

"It is always a tough place to go, and it will be a tough match, but we have to make sure we get our bit right first."

Ferguson was hugely encouraged by the improved performance of his players at the weekened, as well as the team's reaction to falling behind to James Norwood's goal after only four minutes.

"Going into the three previous games it was about we have to do this better, we have to get this right, but now it is a bit easier in that it is a case of 'there's your standard, let's try and get to that'," he said.

"I still feel the quality can be improved. The possession stat needs to go up, and I feel we can have more control with the ball, but certainly what I was pleased with was the desire and character.

"But after four minutes on Saturday, we have lost three, we are 1-0 down and I am standing there thinking, 'okay, we are going to find out about this lot now', and they passed that with flying colours.

"That was the most pleasing thing."

The disappointment was the manner of conceding the goals, particularly Luke Chambers' late leveller, but Ferguson believes that is an issue that can easily be rectiified.

"We went through it with the players on Monday morning, and we know the problem in terms of why we didn't win the game," said the Posh boss.

"We need to solve that, and we need to solve that quickly starting with tonight, but half the battle sometimes is knowing the problem, and we do know ours.

"The performance level was very good on Saturday, and very, very good in the second half.

"We had the best chances in the game and I was generally pleased, because we are getting there.

"It has been a slow start in terms of results, but the performances have got better as each game has gone by and the shape of the team looked better."