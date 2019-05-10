Boost for Peterborough United as star man expects to be at London Road next season

Peterborough United star Marcus Maddison has confirmed he expects to be playing for the club again next season.

The 25-year old’s future is usually the subject of much speculation in the summer - he was close to joining West Brom in a £2.5 million switch last year - but he intends to see out his Posh contract which will expire at the end of next season.

Posh triggered the option of an extra year on Maddison’s contract at the end of the 2018-19 campaign which saw him win two club player-of-the-year prizes. It’s understood there is a release clause of £2.5 million within that contract.

Maddison didn’t start a Posh match until the end of September last season, but went on to score 10 goals and claim numerous assists. He was also the most cautioned Posh player with 14 yellow cards, something the player put down to an increase in his workrate levels.

“I’m sure I’ll be here next season,” Maddison stated. “And I’m determined to be in great physical shape to be ready for the very first game. I should be at my peak now. I’m 25 and I should be fit and strong so I’ll be hitting the gym before we come back for pre-season.

“Last season was full of ups and downs for me. It was an interesting season to say the least.

“I really showed what I was about in the last few months with goals and assists and the gaffer deserves as much credit for that as me.

“Obviously it was disappointing not to reach the play-offs, but on a personal note it was nice to be recognised for my efforts.

“Both Steve Evans and the current manager were on at me relentlessy to work harder defensively and I think I did that. It’s why I got so many cautions as defending doesn’t come naturally to me. I know people have suggested I get booked for diving a lot, but that only happened twice and one of them wasn’t a dive.”