Bolton boss thinks Peterborough United will win promotion to the Championship

Bolton Wanderers manager Keith Hill believes his side could be visiting League One promotion-winners tomorrow (December 14).

On the face of it rock-bottom Bolton face an uphill task against Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium. They have lost six of their seven League One away games, while Posh are unbeaten at London Road since the opening day of the season in August.

Bolton boss Keith Hill.

And Posh are the leading scorers in the division with 42 goals with 26 of them scored by strikers Ivan Toney and Mo Eisa.

Hill said: “It’s a difficult task. Peterborough are free-scorers and both of their strikers have 13 goals. They have a squad of players I believe can get promoted this season.

“We have tried to do business with Peterborough before when at Rochdale and they put their money where their mouth is. They back themselves to make the right decisions and develop players.

“They are developing the training facility, they are developing the stadium, getting investment in, so the plan is to get stronger with those foundations underpinned. I think they will probably get to the Championship.

“I think (their strikers) will be looking at our away form and the goals we have conceded with a big smile on their face.

“I have been in a lot of fights in my life and this one is a relatively enjoyable one.

“It is hurting us a bit – but there’s a clear vision for this football club to make it successful again.

“We have to show more fight, be braver and more courageous in our decision-making. And at times we probably have to be a bit boring as well, especially away home, why not?

“What’s the definition of madness? Keep doing the same thing and expecting the result to change. So we have got to look at differences in away performances and getting more points from those games if we’re going to be competitive in the situation we’re in.

“Away from home we were excellent down at Portsmouth and Bristol Rovers – but the two that stand out, and we can’t do again, are Rotherham and Accrington.

“It isn’t just a problem that has occurred overnight, it’s one I inherited as well, so we are looking at everything.”