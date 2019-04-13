BLACKPOOL v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh unchanged for Bloomfield Road test

Have your say

Peterborough United have named an unchanged side for the League One game at Blackpool today (April 13).

Posh boss Darren Ferguson has resisted the temptation to replace out-of-form striker Ivan Toney with Matt Godden. Godden remains on the substitutes’ bench where he is joined by Joe Ward who is back after missing last weekend’s win over Gillingham for personal reasons.

Both teams need to win to maintain an interest in the play-off race.

Posh: Aaron Chapman, Jason Naismith, Daniel Lafferty, Ryan Tafazolli, Rhys Bennett, Alex Woodyard, Louis Reed, Siriki Dembele, Lee Tomlin, Marcus Maddison, Ivan Toney. Substitutes: Matt Godden, Joe Ward, Conor O’Malley, Josh Knight, Callum Cooke, George Cooper, Mathew Stevens.

Blackpool: Cristoffer Mafoumbi, Ben Heneghan, Marc Bola, Curtis Tilt, Nya Kirby, Ollie Turton, Jay Spearing, Matty Virtue, Liam Feeney, Nathan Delfouneso, Armand Gnanduillet. Substitutes: Myles Boney, Donervon Daniels, Anthony Evans, Michael Nottingham, Harry Pritchard, Jordan Thompson, Chris Long.

Referee: Peter Wright.

Alan Swann is be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

