Peterborough United begin two tough away fixtures in four days at Blackpool today (Saturday, 3pm kick off).

The home side are pushing to get into the play-offs, while Posh are hunting down the top two after a run of one defeat in 13 League One matches.

Dan Butler has replaced Frazer Blake-Tracy at left-back for Posh.

Alan Swann will bring you all the action from Bloomfield Road.