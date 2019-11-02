Blackpool boss thrilled with his side’s win over Peterborough United

Blackpool manager Simon Grayson hailed a ‘great’ display by his players as they pipped Peterborough United in a seven-goal thriller at Bloomfield Road today (November 2).

Pool started the match without two first-choice defenders, but played on the front foot throughout and deserved their win in a match littered with incident and poor refereeing.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson moaned about two key decisions that went against his side, but Grayson felt his side were also poorly treated by rookie referee James Oldham.

Grayson told the Blackpool Gazette: “It was a great display and we rounded it off by getting the three points.

“I thought the players played really well. We played with a lot of quality, lots of endeavour and showed lots of different characteristics when we suffered disappointments.

“It was a fantastic game of football for everybody to watch with lots of incidents, lots of disappointments from the officials for both sides, but we’ve come out on top, which is a fantastic feeling.

“All round, it was a great team performance, but there were also some really good individual performances.

“The players showed a lot of good characteristics. When we suffered disappointment, we didn’t feel sorry for ourselves.

“We started the game really well, but they take the lead with what was a disappointing goal from our perspective. Matty (Virtue) should maybe deal with it better, but their striker puts it into the top corner.

“We get back into the game, but there’s an offside as they make it 2-2 just before half time and then they get a dubious penalty to make it 3-3.

“But the lads showed the characteristics you want to see to really dig deep and put your bodies on the line to grind a result out.”

The win moved Blackpool up to eighth, just three points behind third-placed Posh.