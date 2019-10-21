Big Peterborough United boost as Marcus Maddison declared fit, Fergie loves Mr Versatile and he’s given one player some time off

Peterborough United were handed a huge boost today (October 21) as star man Marcus Maddison returned to training and is expected to be available for Wednesday’s (October 23) League One game at home to Accrington Stanley.

Maddison missed Saturday’s win at Gillingham with bruised ribs and was originally rated doubtful for the visit of Stanley to the Weston Homes Stadium.

Joe Ward.

But he felt fine this morning so manager Darren Ferguson expects to have a full squad to select from as centre-back Frankie Kent (illness) and midfielder Louis Reed (suspended) should also be back after missing the trip to Priestfield.

Joint top scorer Ivan Toney is also expected to play after performing at Gillingham with a sore ankle, a problem picked up in the warm up.

“The way the game went at Gillingham it wasn’t a bad one for Marcus to miss,” Ferguson said. “But obviously it’s great to have him available again. It’s the same with Frankie and Louis.

“But the players that came in let no-one down and of course Joe Ward scored.

Serhat Tasdemir

“I like Joe. He’s very versatile. The way we are playing at the moment he could slot in on the left or right of a diamond or he could play full-back like he did at Gillingham.

“I played him there as I expected Gillingam to go with a midfield diamond and he wouldn’t have a winger right up against him. He can get up and down the wing at pace which also made him a good choice as a wing-back when we changed formations.

“That versatility can be a good thing or it can be a hindrance if you don’t nail down a particular position, but I have no doubt Joe will play a big part for us this season.

“I said on day one we would need every member of the squad because injuries, illness and suspensions are a big part of football.

“Ivan felt his ankle a bit in the warm-up, but he decided to battle though it. I’m glad he did as he is so good at getting us up the pitch when we come under pressure.”

There was some surprise that Siriki Dembele was selected ahead of young Serhat Tasdemir at Gillingham, but Ferguson revealed he had given the teenager time off to spend with his family.

“Serhat has done well so far, but he still young,” Ferguson added. “He’s been part of the squad virtually every week and I like to give youngsters time off to give them a break mentally and physically. I’ve done the same with Harrison Burrows.

“It was certainly no reflection on Serhat’s performances. He wasn’t great in his last game at Wycombe, but then no-one was while he was on the pitch.”